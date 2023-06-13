Soha Ali Khan Shares New Pics Of Mom Sharmila Tagore With Daughter Inaaya: 'Most Unconditional Love'

Soha Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Actress Soha Ali Khan was finally able to enjoy her "pedicure," courtesy of her mom Sharmila Tagore. It so happened that the veteran actress, who is a regular fixture on her daughter Soha's social media profile, made an appearance yet again but this time the post also featured her grandchild little Inaaya. The pictures shared by Soha on her wall show Sharmila Tagore spending some quality time with her little granddaughter. From Exercising, and chilling on a sofa to sharing a warm embrace, the grandmother and daughter duo did it all. Sharing the images, Soha wrote a beautiful post on the bond Sharmila and Inaaya share and also revealed that she was finally able to put her feet up and enjoy a pedicure as the result of Sharmila Tagore taking Inaaya off her hands. The post read, "Time with grandparents is so precious the chance to learn from someone so far apart in years from you (and this works both ways), a second chance at parenting, the most unconditional love and the purest fun - and a chance for me to put my feet up and finally get that pedicure!!"

The post was an instant hit. Shweta Bachchan commented, "These are precious Soha," while Malaika Arora wrote, "So Precious."

Take a look at the post here:

A few days ago, Soha was spotted having a gala time on the beach. In the clip shared, the actress is seen doing a happy jump after walking out of the water and even posing on a swing on the beach. In the clip, Soha Ali Khan looks comfortable, dressed in floral swimwear. In the caption, she wrote, “Don't worry beach happy [heart emoji and sun emoji]." Fans of the star have flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments.

Soha Ali Khan shared another fun video from a beach in the Maldives. This time, however, she was not alone. The actress was accompanied by her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple is seen walking together, holding hands, and sharing a laugh. In the caption, she said, “You and me and Vitamin [wave emoji] #kandimamaldives #mykindofplace” and tagged Kunal Kemmu.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web series Hush Hush, alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami. Soha Ali Khan has been married to Kunal Kemmu since 2015.