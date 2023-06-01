Soha Ali Khan's Summer Style Mantra: 'Don't Worry Beach Happy'

Soha Ali Khan chilling on a beach. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan is a certified beach baby. A cursory glance at her Instagram timeline will show you pictures and videos of the actress embracing the sun, the sand, and the sea on numerous occasions. Now, the actress has added another video to her beach diaries. In it, the actress is seen doing a happy jump after walking out of the water and even posing on a swing on the beach. In the clip, Soha Ali Khan looks comfortable, dressed in floral swimwear. In the caption, she wrote, “Don't worry beach happy [heart emoji and sun emoji]." Fans of the star have flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments.

A few days ago, Soha Ali Khan shared another fun video from a beach in the Maldives. This time, however, she was not alone. The actress was accompanied by her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple is seen walking together, holding hands, and sharing a laugh. In the caption, she said, “You and me and Vitamin [wave emoji] #kandimamaldives #mykindofplace” and tagged Kunal Kemmu.

In another set of images, Soha Ali Khan is accompanied by her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu not just at the beach but also at a swimming pool. In the images, the mother-daughter duo is seen gazing at the water, with their backs facing the camera. In the caption, Soha Ali Khan shared just how much she misses the ocean. She wrote, “Take me ‘back'...”

In another video, Soha Ali Khan is seen drawing a heart on the sand, only for it to be washed out by the wave. Sharing the video, the actress said, “Moments like these… [heart and happy emojis].”

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the web series Hush Hush, alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami. Soha Ali Khan has been married to Kunal Kemmu since 2015.