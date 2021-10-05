Inside Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar And Anil Kapoor's Get-Together

Shabana Azmi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: AzmiShabana )

Shabana Azmi, on Tuesday, treated her fans to an amazing picture from her get-together with Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. ICYDK, Anil Kapoor and Shabana Azmi have worked together in a couple of films and the actor co-starred with Urmila Matondkar in 1997's Judaai. On her Twitter profile, Shabana Azmi posted the group photo and wrote: "With my dear ones Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. Bahut saara pyar." Shabana Azmi can be seen sporting a grey outfit in the pictures while Urmila Matondkar looks pretty in a saree and heavy jewelry. Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing a multicoloured shirt in the image.

From the same get-together, Shabana Azmi posted a photo of herself with theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan. "With #Feroz Abbas Khan the director of my long running play #TumhariAmrita," she wrote in the caption and added: "It ran for 22 years."

Shabana Azmi and Anil Kapoor are co-stars of films like Amba, Rakhwala, Ek Baar Kaho, Itihaas, and Dharavi. She has worked with Urmila Matondkar in Bhavna and Tehzeeb.

Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar have shared screen space in movies like Om Jai Jagadish and Judaai.

Shabana Azmi is known for her performances in films like Arth, Bhavna, Neerja, Khandar, Masoom, Paar, Tehzeeb, Godmother, Fire and Sati among many others.

Anil Kapoor's filmography includes Mr India, Parinda, Nayak, Virasat and Tezaab. He was last seen in AK vs AK.

Urmila Matondkar is best known for her performances in films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Kunwara, Khoobsurat and Dillagi, among others.