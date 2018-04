Inside Sanaya Irani And Mohit Sehgal's Dubai Vacation

Highlights Sanaya and Mohit attended the premiere of Dum Dum Dumroo, her short film Their travel itinerary includes a visit to beach, desert safari Sanaya and Mohit married in 2016

Television stars Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are currently enjoying a holiday in Dubai. The couple landed in Dubai last week to attend the premiere of Sanaya's newly-released short filmand later she seems to have turned the work trip into a brief holiday. Sanaya and Mohit's travel itinerary includes a visit to the beach, sky diving and desert safari. (Sanaya also rode an ATV and Mohit shared a hilarious video of hers). "My most favourite place in the world the beach with my most favourite person," Sanaya captioned a post. See the pictures from Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal's Dubai diaries here.In, Sanaya Irani co-stars with actor Anil Charanjeett. Of the short film, she had earlier told Hindustan Times , "It's a film at the end of which you will learn something. I can't say anything about it now, as it will give out the plot. It has a mixture of everything - comedy, surprise, teasing the viewers with what is going to happen next." Sanaya Irani, 34, and Mohit Sehgal, 32, married in January 2016. The couple first met on the sets of TV showand fell in love there. They dated for about six year before marrying in Goa.Sanaya has been part of shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? (opposite Barun Sobti) andwhile Mohit has starred in serials likeand. Last year, the couple together participated in the reality show