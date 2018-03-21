Navroze: How Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal And Others Celebrated The Festival

Mohit Sehgal channeled his "bawaji" look for Navroze. He instagrammed a photo with his wife Sanaya Irani

Entertainment | Updated: March 21, 2018 17:00 IST
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal celebrate Navroze. (image courtesy: Mohit Sehgal)

  1. "When I turned Bawaji for a day," said Mohit Sehgal
  2. Boman Irani also shared a picture of the Navroze spread at his home
  3. Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar celebrated Navroze along with their son's birthday
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal celebrated Navroze (the Parsi New year) at the home in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sanaya instagrammed a picture of the lavish spread the couple arranged for the festivities while Mohit shared a picture of himself, channeling the "bawaji" look, with his wife. "When I turned Bawaji for a day. Navroze Mubarak everyone," he captioned their photo. Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met on the sets of Mile Jab Hum Tum and fell in love. They dated for almost six years and then got married in January 2016 in Goa. Sanaya has featured in shows such as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Rangrasiya while Mohit has starred in soaps like Qubool Hai and Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

Take a look at Sanaya and Mohit's Navroz celebrations:
 
 

When I turned Bawaji for a day Navroze Mubarak everyone

A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal)


 
 

Navroze Mubarak everyone

A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani)



Apart from Sanaya and Mohit, television stars Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar Irani also celebrated Navroze along with their son Zeus' birthday. Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar are parents to 10-year-old Zeus and 6-year-old Zara. Tanaaz shared a picture of the family of four from the double celebrations on Instagram:
 


Bollywood actor Boman Irani also shared a glimpse of Navroze celebrations at his home in Mumbai. The actor also shared details about the festival and its significance. "At 9.45 and 28 seconds Navroze happened. This is the year of the Dog. Our Navroze table. Signifying the Basics all the way to The Plenty. Salt, sugar, egg, needle and thread, dry fruit, sweets and lamps," he captioned the photo.
 


Navroze Mubarak, folks!

navrozemohit sehgal sanaya iraniboman irani

