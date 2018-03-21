Navroze: How Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal And Others Celebrated The Festival

At 9.45 and 28 seconds Navroze happened. This is the year of the Dog. Our Navroze table. Signifying the Basics all the way to The Plenty. Salt, sugar, egg, needle and thread, dry fruit, sweets and lamps. . #Navroze #Festival #Celebration #Iranian #Parsi #NewYear #InstaGood #InstaPic

A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani) on Mar 20, 2018 at 10:47am PDT