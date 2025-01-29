<i>The Mehta Boys</i> Trailer: Boman Irani's Directorial Debut Is A Rollercoaster Ride About A Father-Son Relationship

The Mehta Boys marks Boman Irani's directorial debut. Hence, it goes without saying why the film has gotten fans excited with its trailer.

The 2-minute 26-second trailer takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride, that tells a story about the complex emotional equation between a father and a son.

The film has Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhary in the lead. Boman Irani plays the role of the father, while Avinash essays the character of the son.

Shreya Chaudhary who is currently basking in the success of Bandish Bandits Season 2, also plays a key role in the upcoming film. She plays the role of Avinash's onscreen girlfriend — Zara.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the plot of the film, which highlights the tumultuous relationship that can exist between a father and a son.

It features the awkwardness of Amay (Avinash Tiwary) opening up to his father (Boman Irani), facing difficult emotional confrontations, expressing uneasiness, dealing with misunderstandings, and highlighting the generational gap.

The film is produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar.



The Mehta Boys is written by Academy Award winner Alex Dinelaris Jr, writer of Birdman and The Revenant.

After making waves on International platforms including IFFSA Toronto and the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival, the film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video, on February 7, 2025.