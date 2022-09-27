Inside Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Stunning Wedding Reception Venue

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal (L). The reception venue (R).

Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are reportedly set to get married on October 4. The star couple will reportedly fly out of Mumbai for the wedding festivities in Delhi and will be back to the city for a grand reception. After Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's quirky wedding invite, we chanced upon pictures from their wedding reception venue. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will host their wedding reception at Mumbai's The Great Eastern Home. The 176-year-old venue once used to be a mill. The place does looks like it is straight out of a romantic movie.

See photos of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's reception venue here. You can thank us later.

A glimpse of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's reception venue.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding invite is equally impressive. The invite is designed in the shape of a matchbox and the text printed on it reads "Couple Matches." ICYMI, here's what their wedding invite looks like.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding invite.

The star couple will reportedly marry on October 4 and they will be hosting a wedding reception a day later for their family, friends, and industry friends. Source close to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha told news agency ANI: "Their wedding festivities will begin on September 30. There are likely to be three pre-wedding functions - cocktail, sangeet, and mehendi." All three functions are likely to be held in New Delhi."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are said to be have been dating since 2015. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of the 2013 film Fukrey also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood.