Richa Chadha Is Busy Dreaming About Her Holiday In Italy With Boyfriend Ali Fazal. See Throwback

Richa Chadha shared this picture. (courtesy: therichachadha)

Richa Chadha has shared a throwback video from her recent vacation to Italy with boyfriend Ali Fazal. In the post, the Fukrey actress revealed that sometime when she is working, she sits down and thinks about her dreamy vacation. On Friday, she went down memory lane and shared a short clip on her Instagram handle, in which the couple can be seen having the time of their lives, sitting by the ocean and roaming on the streets of Italy. In the captions, she wrote, "Sometimes when I'm working I sit and think about Italy".

Here have a look:

A few weeks ago, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal jetted off to Italy and kept their fans updated by sharing videos and pictures from the picturesque location. Check out the posts below:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of Fukrey and fell in love with each other. The couple has been dating for a long time, and now, reports of their wedding have been creating a heavy buzz on the Internet. The couple was reported to get married in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they postponed the plan. Speaking to News 18, the actress confirmed that they should hopefully get married this year.

She said, "I think shaadi... shaadi ho jaegi iss saal. Kar lenge kisi tarah se... (We will get married this year, will marry somehow). We're very excited to get married but (we are) just worried about COVID and want to be responsible. (We) don't want to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Plus, we've both gotten really, really busy when stuff opened up and work resumed at full pace. So, I'm saying we have to like do a live production job of taking combination dates and making this happen this year."

In terms of work, Richa Chadha was last seen in Lahore Confidential. Next, she will be seen in Fukrey 3.