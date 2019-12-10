Inside Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira's Unicorn-Themed Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia Join AbRam, Roohi, Yash's Chillar Party

Rani Mukerji with Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar (courtesy nehadhupia)

A pint-sized star-kid celebrated her birthday on Monday and it's none other than Rani Mukerji and YRF boss Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira Chopra, who turned four on December 9. Rani Mukerji hosted a unicorn-themed birthday bash for daughter Adira and needless to say that the guest-list was headlined by little members of the Bollywood circle. Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam had a lot of fun at the birthday party last night and so did Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash. Also spotted were Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids Misha and Zain. New mom Sameera Reddy was also photographed arriving with daughter Nyra and son Hans. Actress Urvashi Sharma also checked in with her son while Tusshar Kapoor arrived with Laksshya. Tahira Kashyap also accompanied son Virajveer and daughter Varushka to the party. Neil Nitin Mukesh was also part of the guest list and so was his one-year-old daughter Nurvi.

While members of the chillar party were busy with the amusing features at Adira's birthday bash, the likes of Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Shamita Shetty, Tahira Kashyap, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others were busy with their cameras and shared glimpses of the unicorn-themed party on Instagram.

"It's the season to be jolly. Lala la la la la la laaaaaa. Nurvi's day out at darling Adira's unicorn-birthday party. She had a blast so did Rukmini and I," Neil Nitin Mukesh captioned a post while Adira's aunt Tanishaa Mukerji posted this: "Truly a magical birthday! Rani, super fun eve and fab food! Killed my diet."

Here's a look at the guests arriving at Adira's birthday party, which was also attended by Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Farah Khan.

Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra in an extremely private ceremony in Italy in 2014 and Adira was born a year later in December 2015, since when her birthday parties have continued to be star-studded affairs every year. On the work front, Rani Mukerji will next be seen in Mardaani 2, which releases on December 13.