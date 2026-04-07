Inside Priyanka Chopra's Sunday Dump: Bikini Glam, Raw Mango Treat To Video Call With Nick Jonas And Malti

Priyanka Chopra frequently updates her fans by sharing glimpses from her daily life, and her latest post is a perfect example. The actor shared sweet moments from her Sunday, which she spent with her close family members.

About Priyanka Chopra's Latest Post

Priyanka shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, offering a glimpse of her Sunday. One photo showed her relaxing by a swimming pool in a robe, while another featured her posing in a blue bikini. She also posted a video of herself enjoying raw mango with red chili powder, along with more moments of her lounging in the pool.

The post featured a family moment where her daughter Malti cuddled her grandmother, Madhu Chopra. Another picture showed Malti with her father, singer Nick Jonas, during a video call from the US. The photo series also featured a short video of a chalkboard with the words "behave like a man," which appeared to have been shot on a film set. Priyanka captioned the post, "One of those rare times when a Sunday actually felt like a Sunday... and other randoms." Take a look at the post here:

About Priyanka's Next Film

Priyanka Chopra is set to make a major return to Indian cinema with filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

In November last year, the makers unveiled the film's official title at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad. The Varanasi teaser opens with a sweeping aerial shot of the ancient city, before cutting to a dramatic sequence that shows a massive asteroid heading towards Earth. The teaser concludes with a striking image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and wielding a trishul.

Priyanka plays the action-packed role of Mandakini in Varanasi, while Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays the antagonist. The fantasy drama is scheduled for release on April 7, 2027.



Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional Remembering Her Father At Golden Temple: "Thinking Of You"