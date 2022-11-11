Inside Preity Zinta's Twins Gia And Jai's First Birthday. See Pics

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta is celebrating the first birthday of her twins Gia and Jai and we can't keep calm. The actor, on Friday, shared two adorable birthday posts for her kids and then also shared some exciting pictures from their birthday party preparations on her Instagram stories. Cakes, gifts, balloons, you will find it all at Preity Zinta's twins' birthday party. The actor shared two different cake pictures in her stories, on which, Gia and Jai's name can be seen. In the shared pictures, we can also see wrapped gifts, baby aprons and balloons.

Check out pictures from Gia and Jai's birthday party here:

On Friday, in two different posts on Instagram, Preity also wished her kids. Her first post was for her son Jai. Sharing an adorable picture of herself with Jai, the actor wrote, "Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I'm sure we have known each other for many lives.... In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day. Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today and always. Here's to many more smiles, cuddles and laughs. Love you to the moon and back."

Check out the post here:

In her second post, Preity wished her daughter Gia. Sharing a picture on Instagram, the actor wrote, "I always knew I wanted you... I prayed for you, I wished for you & now you are here & it's been a year. My heart is full & I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs & your presence in my life my little Gia. Happy birthday from mama to my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for and more. May your life always be full of love and happiness today and always. I love you to the moon and back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples."

Check out Preity's post for her daughter Gia here:

Preity Zinta, who married Gene Goodenough in 2016, welcomed twins via surrogacy last year.

On the work front, Preity was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.