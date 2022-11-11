Preity Zinta's Adorable Posts For Kids Gia And Jai On Their 1st Birthday

Preity Zinta with daughter Gia.(courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta, who welcomed twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy last year, shared super cute posts for her kids on their first birthday on Friday. Preity Zinta treated her Instafam to super cute pictures of her kids and she accompanied them with extensive albeit beautiful posts. For her daughter, the actress wrote: "I always knew I wanted you... I prayed for you, I wished for you and now you are here and it's been a year. My heart is full and I will be forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs and your presence in my life my little Gia. Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for and more. May your life always be full of love and happiness today and always. I love you to the moon and back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples #Happybirthday #oneyearold."

Here's what Preity posted for baby Gia:

Her post for son Jai was equally cute. The actress' caption read: "Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I'm sure we have know each other for many lives.... In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other and how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day. Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today and always. Here's to many more smiles, cuddles and laughs. Love you to the moon and back. Happy Birthday mera Jai. #1yearold."

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy last year. Last year, the actress announced the arrival of her kids with this post. She wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia."

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.