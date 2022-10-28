Here's A Glimpse Of Preity Zinta's Diwali Celebrations In Los Angeles

Preity Zinta in a still from the video. (courtesy: realpz)

Diwali was special for Preity Zinta for more than one reason this year. She celebrated the festival of light at her “home away from home” – in Los Angeles – with her family and friends by her side. It was also her first grand Diwali celebration with her twins Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough. Not just that, the thrilling T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, which India won by four wickets, added more joy to her festivities. On Thursday night (Friday morning in India), the actress shared a “little glimpse” of her Diwali party. She is wearing a yellow saree and dancing like no one's watching. The clip, which has the Chunari Chunari song playing in the background, also features glimpses of Preity with her husband Gene Goodenough, her family members and a couple of friends. We also got a sneak peek into her well-decorated house with diyas and flowers.

Preity Zinta, in the caption, wrote, “This Diwali was special in every way. Family, friends, cricket, sparklers and loads of fun. Here's a little glimpse into our Diwali celebration at home away from home.” She also added the hashtags “Happy Diwali,” “celebration,” “Ind vs Pak” and “Diwali party.”

See pictures and videos from Preity Zinta's Diwali celebrations here:

Preity Zinta's Diwali album also comprises adorable photos with Abhay Deol. As per the actor, it was a “who has the deeper dimples” kind of Diwali. Here, the actress looks gorgeous in a pastel pink saree, which she paired with gold jewellery. Abhay's caption read, “It was a, ‘who has the deeper dimples' kinda Diwali. I said I have two. She said she doesn't need more than one. Damn, I wish I was pretty…Happy Dimpavli.” Resharing the post, Preity wrote, “Dimple wali Diwali. Happy Diwali.”

Preity Zinta had a gala time with friends Rikoo Sharma and Gaurav Kaushal too. This photo is proof:

Preity Zinta wished her fans Diwali with this heartwarming post. Here, she is all smiles with Gene Goodenough. “A very Happy Diwali to everyone out there. Loads of love, light and happiness today and always. Happy Diwali. Diwali Puja,” read the caption.

Preity Zinta is known for her roles in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya…, Veer Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai and Farz, among others.