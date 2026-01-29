Inside Pics Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Vibing At A New York Wedding Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted attending a wedding in New York last year. Candid selfies from the celebration started making the rounds online and went viral in no time.

Now, new inside pictures have surfaced online, with Ranveer Singh having a blast as he dances his heart out.

Ranveer Singh at New York wedding

Another candid picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is also making the rounds, which is sure to melt the Internet.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at New York wedding

Earlier Viral Pictures Of Deepika-Ranveer From The New York Wedding

In the fan-shared photos last year, Deepika was seen flashing a warm smile as she clicked a selfie with a friend, while Ranveer struck a cheerful pose in another snap.

For the occasion, Deepika opted for a red-and-gold saree, keeping it elegant yet festive. Ranveer, on the other hand, chose a blue suit paired with a matching shirt and trousers.

Though the actors have not posted pictures from their holiday themselves, the fan-shot moments have kept timelines lively through the festive period. The wedding appearance follows the couple's recent outing at an NBA game in New York, where they were also seen posing for selfies with fans.

What's Next for Ranveer And Deepika?

Professionally, Ranveer is riding high on the massive success of Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate the box office even a month after its release.

Deepika also has an exciting slate ahead. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King. The actress is also set to share screen space with Allu Arjun in Atlee's AA22xA6.

