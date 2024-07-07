Inside Pics From Aamir Khan's Mom's 90th Birthday, Courtesy Ira Khan

Image was shared on Instagram.(Image courtesy: khan.ira)

Last month, actor Aamir Khan hosted a lavish party on the occasion of his mother Zeenat Hussain's 90th birthday. Aamir Khan celebrated his mother's birthday with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, daughter Ira, sisters Nikhat and Farhat, sons Junaid and Azad, and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare along with other friends and family members. On Sunday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared some inside pictures from the intimate ceremony. Pictures from the festivities were shared by Ira alongside the caption which read, "I know there are lots of things and people in these photos. And I wanted you to focus on Dadi's face. Just her. The cake cutting took a good 15 minutes. Standing can get tiring for her, there's a fear, weakness… as there is when people get older and their bodies change again. I wonder from time to time what it is like to age. Not your-hair-turning-white kind of aging. The your-body-is-starting-to-deteriorated kind of aging. Where you start to lose capability in all your faculties. I've always wondered if I'd still be able to enjoy life or if by then I'd just be going through the motions. But look at her smile! She was beaming through it all! A genuine beaming. It made me smile :) P.S. I was not allowed to check if the tea pot or cup were cake."

Take a look at Ira Khan's post below:

Last monthg, Juhi Chalwa, who was one of the attendees, shared an inside photo from the occasion on her Instagram stories. The picture featured Juhi Chawla posing with Aamir Khan and his sister Farhat. The actress captioned the picture, "So happy to meet all the family at Ammi's special birthday." Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla are co-stars of films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tum Mere Ho, Love Love Love, Daulat Ki Jung and of course, Andaz Apna Apna.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. His upcoming project as a producer includes Lahore, 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.