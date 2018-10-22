Inside Parineeti Chopra's Fab Birthday Party In Dubai

Parineeti Chopra turned 30 on Monday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 22, 2018 16:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inside Parineeti Chopra's Fab Birthday Party In Dubai

Parineeti Chopra photographed in Dubai (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Parineeti wore a white outfit for her special day
  2. She celebrated her birthday in Dubai with close friends
  3. Namaste England is Parineeti's new film

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who turned 30 on Monday, is celebrating her birthday in Dubai with close friends. She posted several pictures from the party on her Instagram stories and it appears she had a blast. Parineeti wore a white outfit for the special day and in most of the pictures, she is seen with two of her friends. Also, she shared a sneak peek of how her birthday cake looked like. The Namaste England actress cut a Tiramisu for her birthday. "New trend alert - Cut Tiramisu for birthday," she captioned one of her posts. ICYMI, we have collated all the pictures from Parineeti's birthday party here, take a look.

l0376spg

Screenshot from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories

 

1qpql4q

Screenshot from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories

 

fn0r1ih8

Screenshot from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories

 

rfq3piu

 

0ie1a6o

Screenshot from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories

 

(Doesn't she look gorgeous?)

Here's wishing you a very happy birthday, Parineeti Chopra!

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is all filling up Instagram with pictures from her Dubai vacation. Here they are.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Us @shahzaibis @namrata4u

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back with MY basics!

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

 

Her new film Namaste England, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, hit the theatres last week. The film opened to poor reviews and has earned over Rs 6 crore at the box office. Namaste England is the second movie in the Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed film series. The previous film, titled Namastey London (2007), starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Namastey London was a hit at the box office.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, again with Arjun Kapoor, Kesari and the work-in-progress Jabariya Jodi are Parineeti's upcoming films.

In the meantime, she'll also prep for the wedding of cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, reportedly in December. Priyanka and Nick are expected to marry in Jodhpur.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

parineeti chopraparineeti chopra birthday

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................