Inside Parineeti Chopra's Fab Birthday Party In Dubai

Parineeti Chopra photographed in Dubai (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Highlights Parineeti wore a white outfit for her special day She celebrated her birthday in Dubai with close friends Namaste England is Parineeti's new film

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who turned 30 on Monday, is celebrating her birthday in Dubai with close friends. She posted several pictures from the party on her Instagram stories and it appears she had a blast. Parineeti wore a white outfit for the special day and in most of the pictures, she is seen with two of her friends. Also, she shared a sneak peek of how her birthday cake looked like. The Namaste England actress cut a Tiramisu for her birthday. "New trend alert - Cut Tiramisu for birthday," she captioned one of her posts. ICYMI, we have collated all the pictures from Parineeti's birthday party here, take a look.

Screenshot from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories

Screenshot from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories

Screenshot from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories

Screenshot from Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories

(Doesn't she look gorgeous?)

Here's wishing you a very happy birthday, Parineeti Chopra!

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is all filling up Instagram with pictures from her Dubai vacation. Here they are.

Her new film Namaste England, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, hit the theatres last week. The film opened to poor reviews and has earned over Rs 6 crore at the box office. Namaste England is the second movie in the Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed film series. The previous film, titled Namastey London (2007), starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Namastey London was a hit at the box office.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, again with Arjun Kapoor, Kesari and the work-in-progress Jabariya Jodi are Parineeti's upcoming films.

In the meantime, she'll also prep for the wedding of cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, reportedly in December. Priyanka and Nick are expected to marry in Jodhpur.