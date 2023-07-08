Inside Neena Gupta's French Holiday With Husband Vivek Mehra

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: neenagupta)

Neena Gupta is holidaying in France and she is not alone. The actress has been accompanied by her husband Vivek Mehra. On Saturday afternoon, Neena Gupta shared a happy picture of herself and Vivek Mehra with a picturesque backdrop. She captioned the post, "In the south of France." Meanwhile, on her Instagram stories, she posted a picture from Cannes. No caption needed. In 2008, Neena Gupta got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Neena Gupta has daughter Masaba with cricketing legend Viv Richards. They were in a relationship in the Eighties.

See Neena Gupta's holiday post here:

Neena Gupta posted this picture on her Instagram story on Saturday.

Screenshot of Neena Gupta's Instagram story

Neena Gupta shared this adorable video from the airport and she wrote, "Shravankumari." This is the video we are talking about.

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba 2, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta starred in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna last year. She was also seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. She was last seen in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, alongside Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur.