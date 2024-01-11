Inside Nandita Mahtani's Fashion Show With Bhavana Pandey And Her Fabulous Friends Neelam Kothari-Seema Sajdeh

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: bhavanapandey)

It was a mini reunion of sorts in Mumbai last night as the fabulous wives Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari got together to attend at celebrity designer Nandita Mahtani's fashion show. It so happened that Nandita Mahtani, who completed 20 years in the fashion industry, celebrated the occasion by organizing a fashion show in Mumbai on Wednesday for her industry friends. The party was attended by Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey along with her younger daughter Rysa and bffs Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh. Missing from the frame was however her friend Maheep Kapoor, who was attending the screening of her husband Sanjay Kapoor's upcoming film Merry Christmas on the same night. Sharing some inside pictures from the event with her friends, actor Fardeen Khan and Orry, Bhavana wrote, "20 years back I wore a @nanditamahtanilabel for the first time when I was pregnant with rysa and now attending @nanditamahtani show with her and both of us wearing your designs !!! This is special !!! Congratulations N love and bestest wishes always."

Her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar, who tuned showstopper for Nandita last night, wrote a touching post for the designer on her grand feat. Sharing pictures of himself from tghe night, the filmmaker wrote, "I have known Nandi for decades now, and walking today is not just about fashion, it's about friendship, love and a retrospective reflection of the past. The first time I ever walked on the ramp was for Nandi, and this time around it's equally special. Nandita's versatile designs from 20 years ago are relevant even today, and will remain so for the next 20!!! @nanditamahtani … big love to you always!"

Earlier, Gauri Khan and her fabulous friends were recently pictured together in Mumbai. Gauri was accompanied by Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Tanaaz Bhatia and Nandita Mahtani. MIA from the event was Neelam Kothari Soni.

Maheep, Seema, Bhavana and Neelam featured in the two seasons of Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.