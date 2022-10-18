Inside Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh's Kashmir Vacation With Son Sufi. See Pics

Jankee shared this picture. (courtesy: jank_ee) (courtesy: jank_ee)

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh, who recently jetted off to Kashmir, are busy exploring the picturesque location with their son Sufi. On Tuesday, Nakuul shared a picture of Jankee in which she can be seen seating in a Shikara (boat) and enjoying the breathtaking view. In the image, she looks pretty in a green sweater paired with black pants. Sharing the post, Nakuul captioned it as "They call it Jannat. I call her by her name." Check out the post below:

Nakuul also shared a video on his Instagram stories, in which he can be seen rowing a boat and captioned it as "Uber Shikara not at your service". Check out the post below:

Jankee also shared a picture and video on her Instagram stories, offering her fans a glimpse of her Kashmir vacation. She shared an adorable picture in which Nakuul and son Sufi can be seen spending quality time in a garden. In the caption, she simply wrote "Kashmir," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

She also offered a glimpse of Sufi's play time with his dad Nakuul. Check out the post below:

Nakuul Mehta married his childhood sweetheart Jankee Parekh in January 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Sufi last year on February 3.

The couple often shared adorable pictures and videos of their son Sufi on their respective Instagram accounts. On Monday, Jankee shared a video featuring her with son Sufi and captioned it as "Mumma & Sufi can't believe we are catching a flight to a place which is NOT Goa." Nakuul dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nakuul is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar.