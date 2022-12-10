Inside Mouni Roy's Doha Vacation. See What She Posted

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy is in Doha with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Do we have to mention the reason? FIFA World Cup, of course. The couple jetted off to Qatar to watch the quarter-final match between Argentina and Netherlands. The nail-biting encounter, which took place on Friday night, saw Lionel Messi-led side sealing their place into the semis after beating the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 extra-time draw. Now, Mouni has shared some glimpses of her “magic manic days'' on Instagram. The album is all about football, good food, and blurry pictures. Don't miss Mouni's exciting red carpet walk. A quick update on Argentina's next fixture: Messi and team will meet Croatia in the semis.

A look at Mouni Roy's magic maniac days:

Here's another photo dump from Mouni Roy's Doha diaries. Our favourite bit? Suraj Nambiar's expression as he walks into the stadium during the pre-match ceremony.

Mouni Roy also paid a visit to the exhibition organised to honour the legendary footballer Diego Maradona in Doha. She shared a glimpse of her tour on Instagram. “Visit to the Maradona exhibition in Doha today- reliving Maradona! simply wow,” the actress wrote.

In terms of work, Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Her character Junoon received much love from fans and critics alike. The first part of the sci-fi trilogy featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia are also part of the film, which was released on September 9. The movie also featured Shah Rukh Khan. Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold.