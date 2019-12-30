Inside Mona Singh's Bachelorette In Goa. See Trending Pics

Mona Singh with her bride squad. (Image courtesy monajsingh )

Highlights Mona Singh got married on Friday

Gaurav Gera also attended the bachelorette

Mona Singh will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha

Mona Singh might have been slightly late in sharing pictures from her bachelorette party, but we can't overlook the fact that pictures from the bachelorette album are sugar, spice and everything nice. On Monday morning, the 38-year-old actress shared photos from her bachelorette in Goa, on her Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, the newly-wed actress can be seen chilling with her bride squad and in another picture, she can be seen wearing a bride-to-be sash and a tiara as she sits by the pool. Another picture features Mona with her husband Shyam Gopalan. We also spotted Mona's best friend and her Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star Gaurav Gera in one of the pictures.

Sharing the pictures from her bachelorette, Mona wrote: "Bride squad." She accompanied the posts with the hashtags #shaadi #friends #goa #bachelorette #happyfaces and #blessed." Without much ado, check out the pictures, you can thank us later.

On Friday, Mona Singh shared a stunning picture of herself and her husband Shyam Gopalan from their wedding ceremony and she captioned it:"Love laughter and a happily ever after." For her big day, Mona picked a bright red lehenga and Shyam complemented her in an off-white kurta-pyjama set.

Check out the pictures here:

Mona Singh became a household name after she featured in the TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked her debut in the Indian entertainment industry. Mona has also starred in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also featured in films like 3 Idiots, Utt Pataang and Amaavas. She will also feature in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha.