Inside Krystle D'Souza's Housewarming Party. See Pics

Popular TV actress Krystle D'Souza recently hosted a housewarming party. The actress was all smiles and dressed in a printed outfit for her special day. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, television producer Ekta Kapoor also wished the actress Krystle D'Souza for her new home and wrote: "To my darling, Krystle D'Souza your home is like you! Beautiful individualistic and welcoming! Love you." Krystle can be seen enjoying her housewarming party with Anita Hassanandani and several other television stars. Many celebrities like Pryanca Talukdar, Siddharth S Gupta, Sehban Azim also commented on the post, wishing her good luck for her new home.

Krystle D'Souza looked breath-taking in her picture. She was also seen posing on her front gate which had her name engraved on a nameplate. Producer-cum-director Ekta Kapoor also shared pictures from the home. The interiors of the house looked lively. The actress also shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen cutting her two-tier cake with a message, 'Home Sweet Home.'

Krystle D'Souza started her journey with Kahe Na Khane in 2007 and was later seen in many daily soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Jeevan Vadhera, Ek Nayi Pehchaanas Sakshi. In 2016, she played the role of Raina in Zee Tv's Brahmarakshas and many more.