Inside Kriti Sanon's Siddhivinayak Temple Visit Ahead Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's Release

A day ahead of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's theatrical release, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. The actor was spotted inside the temple premises in a beautiful yellow suit. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration. The romantic comedy has been helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. The film is set to release in theatres on Friday.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, the music album of the film has led to an onslaught of Reels and videos, in which fans are seen grooving to the catchy numbers. Now, Kriti Sanon has also shared a video in which she can be seen shooting for the title track. The clip shows the actress getting ready for the shoot, grooving to the beats and then performing the hook step with the ease of a veteran. “You can see how much I enjoyed this song! Dancing is LOVE! 1 Day to Go! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in theatres TOMORROW! P.S. Loving the reels of this hookstep!” she wrote

The title track Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which lends its name to the movie, is a remake of the song Teri Baaton (Your Words) from the 2004 album Storyteller by singer Raghav.

Check out Kriti Sanon's video here:

In a promotional interview with E Times, Shahid Kapoor spoke about dancing in a film after eight years and how Kriti Sanon outshone him in the title song. He said: “I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

To this, Kriti Sanon said, “I was actually nervous to dance with him because I have seen him dance over the years. He's sharp, knows his moves and is effortless.”