Inside Katrina Kaif's Desert Date With Sunset, Sand And Vicky Kaushal's Company

Katrina Kaif share pictures from her Rajasthan holiday and they are all things nice. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were holidaying in Rajasthan and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday. Katrina Kaif shared photos from her date with her husband Vicky Kaushal. She captioned the post, "Teen khoobsurat din... pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya... now it's time for Merry Christmas (3 beautiful days... love rest, sunset and winters. New Year done)." Katrina Kaif's next film Merry Christmas is slated to release on January 12.

This is what Katrina Kaif posted earlier this week. She captioned the post, "Wishing peace of mind, health, happiness and love for everyone in 2024." This is what we are talking about:

Vicky Kaushal shared this image of himself. No points for guessing who clicked the picture.

"Love, light, happiness... Happy 2024 everyone," wrote Vicky Kaushal sharing pictures with Katrina Kaif. Take a look:

Sharing his proposal story, Vicky Kaushal revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year, "It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come."

Vicky Kaushal had two back-to-back releases in 2023. He starred in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She was last seen in Tiger 3.