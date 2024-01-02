Inside Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's New Year Celebrations: 'Love For Everyone In 2024'

Image was shared by Katrina Kaif. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif's new year celebrations with her husband Vicky Kaushal could not get any better. Katrina and Vicky, who have been serving couple goals ever since their marriage in 2021, welcomed 2024 together in style. On Monday, the Tiger 3 star posted pictures from her new year celebrations in Rajasthan. In a couple of pictures posted, we can see Katrina, dressed in a white floral dress, posing with her husband Vicky, who is dressed in black. Our favorite frame is however one where the two can be seen embracing each other against a picturesque background. Katrina Kaif captioned the post, "Wishing Peace of mind, health , happiness and love for everyone in 2024."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post below:

Vicky Kaushal also posted the same picture from their Rajasthan vacation on his Instagram feed on Monday and wrote, "Love, light, happiness… Happy 2024 everyone!"

Take a look at his post below:

This was followed on Tuesday morning with a picture of the Sam Bahadur star sipping a drink while wearing a hat. Take a look at the post we are talking about:

Celeb couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at the airport on Sunday morning as the duo made their way towards the airport entrance. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, dressed in their winter best, were spotted holding hands while walking as they flew out of Mumbai on new year's eve. The duo also posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport before entering the premises.

See Katrina and Vicky's airport looks below:

This comes days after the celeb couple hosted a Christmas bash at their residence which was attended by Sunny Kaushal, Angad Bedi and many others. In the picture shared by Vicky on Instagram, the actor is seen planting a kiss on Katrina's cheek. The holiday decor adds an extra edge to the frame. We love Vicky's Santa hat. Oh, and, not to miss Katrina's cute Christmas special accessory. Along with the picture, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Christmas is when you are here,” accompanied by a red heart and a Christmas tree emoji.

Angad Bedi also shared a video featuring himself, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. The trio are seen grooving to the late Punjabi singer Surjit Bindrakhia's iconic track Lakk Tunoo Tunoo. Angad's caption revealed that his wife, actress Neha Dhupia, was the one recording their fun moments. In his caption, Angad said, “Bas chad deyo khulla punjabiyaan nu [Let the Punjabis free].. and see the result. Neha Dhupia wants video credit!!!”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif shared screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.