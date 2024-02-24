Inside Kartik Aaryan's Food Trail In Bengaluru: 'Soch Raha Hoon Food Blogger Ban Jaun'

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who went to Bengaluru to attend the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024, spent quality time exploring the South-Indian cuisine. Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses of his food trail on Instagram feed. In the pictures, Kartik Aaryan, dressed in his casual outfit, can be seen posing with some delicious dosa, filter coffee and South-Indian thali. In one video shared by him, he can be seen speaking in a southern language as he puts the order for two filter coffee. Kartik captioned the post, "After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun." Take a look:

Kartik also shared a video from the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League 2024 on his feed. He can be seen dancing to the hit songs of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Neha Dhupia wrote in the comments section, "Sabse sahi." ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Kartik Aaryan is all set to start the shoot of Bhool Bhuliayaa 3. He has been actively sharing the annoucements of the cast from the film. The makers announced the project on social media by posting a compilation video of Kartik and Vidya's versions of Ami Je Tomar. Kartik Aaryan, who garnered praise for his portrayal of Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, welcomed Vidya Balan onboard with a post. It read, "And its happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome Balan Vidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." Take a look:

Kartik also welcomed Triptii Dimri onboard a few days ago. He wrote in the caption, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa." Take a look:

However, Akshay Kumar, who starred in the first instalment and was also not a part of the second film, will not star in the upcoming film either. Explaining the reason behind it, director Anees Bazmee told Zoom, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes."