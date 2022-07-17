Inside Kareena Kapoor's 'Messy Gelato Series' With Son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture . (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has shared more pictures from her London vacation with Saif Ali Khan and two sons Taimur and Jeh. On Saturday, the actress shared a series of photos with elder son Taimur as they enjoyed their gelato. In the images, the mother-son duo is slaying in casual outfits - Kareena looks pretty in a yellow co-ord set while Taimur looks adorable in a white t-shirt and black shorts. Both of them can be seen holding ice cream cones in their hands. In the first image, Kareena can be seen having a spoonful of the ice cream while Taimur is seen checking his feet as he spills the ice cream on his leg and the pavement. Sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Kareena captioned it as "The messy Gelato series with Tim," followed by laughing and love-struck emoticons.

In the second image, Kareena Kapoor is teaching Taimur Ali Khan how to take a spoonful of ice cream from the cone. In the next, Taimur nicely imitates his mother. In the last image, Kareena is posing for the camera while Taimur is busy having his dessert.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Kareena Kapoor also shared a dashing picture of Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "Quite a view this evening." Check out the post below:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been in England for the last few weeks now. The couple is having their lives with their kids Taimur and Jeh and Kareena's Instagram handle stands as proof.

Here have a look at Kareena Kapoor's London diaries

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be soon seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.