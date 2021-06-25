Inside Janhvi Kapoor's World: Pool Time, Dance, Puppies Are Some Of Her Favourite Things

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from here video (courtesy janhvikapoor )

Highlights Janhvi shared an adorable video on Instagram

"All that I love," she captioned her video

The video is set to the song 'You Need To Calm Down'

We all know Janhvi Kapoor has a happy-go-lucky persona and we got yet another glimpse of just that in her latest Instagram video. In a promotional video for a cosmetics brand, the 24-year-old actress listed down some of her favourite things with glimpses of her favourite memories. The video montage features glimpses of Janhvi Kapoor admiring herself, playing with puppies, her dance class sessions, her pool time with friends, behind-the-scene sequences from film sets, travel memories from beach destinations and more. Janhvi Kapoor's video is set to the Taylor Swift song You Need To Calm Down. "All that I love," she captioned her video.

The Instagram reel is actually Janhvi Kapoor's version of the challenge "Show me all that you love in 15 seconds."

Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping busy by experimenting with viral social media challenges. Here's when she posted her ROFL version of the viral Temperature Challenge. Janhvi Kapoor can be seen grooving to the song Temperature by Sean Paul in the video - joining her in the ROFL montage is her team.

Here are some more goofy videos from Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram. The video of Janhvi Kapoor dancing to Cardi B's Up went crazy viral on the Internet.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror comedy Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, has starred in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi's upcoming line-up of films includes comedy Dostana 2. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.