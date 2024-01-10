Inside Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Dreamy Udaipur Wedding. See Pics

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: poornimanair)

Hey folks, the wait is finally over. The first pictures of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare from their wedding in Udaipur is out and it is straight out of a fairytale. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who exchanged vows and registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last week, flew out to Udaipur a few days later to celebrate the wedding festivities with their friends and family. The couple's wedding celebration week began with a mehendi ceremony, followed by a dinner night, a pyjama party, a football match and a fun-filled sangeet night. On Wednesday, the couple got married in the presence of their family and friends. In the pictures shared from the occasion by one of the wedding guests, we can see Ira looking lovely in a white bridal gown while her husband Nupur Shikhare can be seen complementing her in a suit.

Take a look at gthe pictures below:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and husband Nupur Shikhare hosted their mehendi ceremony at Taj Aravali Amphitheatre Lawns in Udaipur. The venue was decorated with white flowers. The ceremony started around 11.30 am and continued till 3 PM. The theme of decor was light pastel shades and white. On Tuesday night, the couple hosted the Sangeet ceremony around 8 pm. The theme for the night was royal. Moroccan lanterns and other things were used for decorating the venue.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan registered their marrriage last week in Mumbai after their engagement in September 2022. Aamir Khan's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.