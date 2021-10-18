Inside Hema Malini's Birthday Celebrations With 'Family And Close Friends'

Hema Malini shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini)

Highlights Hema Malini looks beautiful in a red outfit in the pictures

Hema and Dharmendra can be seen twinning in red outfits

The actress turned 73 on Saturday

Bollywood's eternal Dream Girl Hema Malini turned a year older on October 16. The iconic actress celebrated the special day in the company of her close friends and family. Now, the actress has shared snippets of the celebration held over the weekend, which saw her in the company of her husband, actor Dharmendra and their daughter Esha Deol. Sharing the images, Hema Malini wrote, “Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends.” The pictures show Hema Malini in a red salwar kameez with her doting husband twinning with her in a red shirt. The lovely couple is even seen cutting the cake together.

In one of the images, Dharmendra is seen feeding Esha Deol a piece of the cake, while Hema Malini looks on lovingly. Veteran actor Sanjay Khan, who has worked with Dharmendra and Hema Malini, also attended the celebration and posed for a picture with the family.

See the images here:

On October 16, Esha Deol had shared a sweet note for her mother on Instagram. Sharing an image in which the mother-daughter duo is seen together, Esha Deol wrote, “Happy birthday mamma. Love you. Stay blessed, happy and healthy. Always by your side through thick and thin, Your Bittu.”

Reacting to the image, actors Sanjay Kapoor and Celina Jaitly wished the veteran actress.

Hema Malini's Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of memories for cinema lovers. The actress often shares throwback images that gives followers a peek into the bygone eras of Indian movies. Recently, Hema Malini shared a pic with the late superstar Dev Anand. Revealing details, she wrote, “The photo was taken at the muhurat of Johny Mera Naam on 07-02-1969.”

See the post here:

A while ago, Hema Malini also shared a vintage photo of herself dressed as an Indian goddess. Along with the image, she wrote, “I have been searching for this particular image of mine since many years. This was a photoshoot specially done for a Tamil magazine (don't exactly remember the name) but I remember that it was shot in AVM Studios way before my Hindi debut with Raj Kapoor saab in Sapnon Ka Saudagar. I must have been 14 or 15 years old then.”

Hema Malini added that she had wanted to add the photo in her biographyBeyond The Dream Girl by author Ram Kamal Mukherjee. “But sadly we couldn't find the image then. I am glad that finally, I found this, and now I am sharing it with you all,” she added.

Hema Malini made her debut in Bollywood in 1968. She is known for her work in films such as Seeta Aur Geet, Sholay, Satte Pe Satta, among others.