Inside Gauri Khan And Suhana's Oh-So-Stylish Weekend Diaries. See Pics

Gauri Khan and Suhana photographed in Mumbai.

Bollywood producer and interior decorator Gauri Khan managed to scoop some time off her busy schedule and was spotted with her daughter Suhana Khan at the Soho House, Mumbai last night. For her day out, Gauri opted for a multi-coloured over-sized sweater. She tied her hair in a ponytail and accentuated her look with a pair of clouts, while Suhana opted for a crisp white shirt, which she paired with black pants. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Suhana inherited her mom Gauri Khan's fashion sensibilities. Flashbulbs popped at the mother-daughter duo as they arrived at the eatery. Take a look at the pictures from last night here:

Suhana Khan aspires to become an actor. She might not have made her Bollywood debut as of now, but she is a bona fide celebrity. Suhana trended a great deal after pictures from what appeared to be a shoot, surfaced on social media last month. In the pictures that went insanely viral, Suhana could be seen dressed in a green top and a pair of flared jeans.

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan flew to London to watch Suhana's play, in which she portrayed the role of Juliet. SRK shared a picture of himself and Suhana juxtaposed against a poster from the play and wrote: "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team."

Suhana Khan frequently makes appearances on her mother's Instagram profile. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's middle child and she currently studies in London. Her elder brother Aryan, 21, studies in California, while younger brother AbRam, 5, stays in Mumbai.