Spot Diljit Dosanjh In This Pic From Kinnaur Monastery

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: DiljitDosanjh)

Another day, another post from Diljit Dosanjh's trip to Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The singer-actor is thoroughly enjoying himself, frolicking in the snow, meeting fans, dancing with locals, and even cooking Maggi in the snowy landscape. In his latest Instagram post, he shared a series of pictures from his visit to a monastery. In the first frame, Diljit can be seen standing alongside Buddhist monks, looking at the camera. The next photo shows Diljit and the monks flashing their million-dollar smiles, followed by a shot of Diljit exploring the religious site. The remaining slides capture his enjoyable moments spent with everyone. Captioning the post, Diljit wrote, "One love," accompanied by a blessed face and folded hands emoji. After seeing Diljit's post, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Before this, Diljit Dosanjh had shared other pictures and videos on Instagram from his winter wonderland trip. In one video, Diljit, sporting a camouflage outfit paired with black snowshoes, is clearly enjoying himself. At one point, he throws a massive snowball towards the camera. Later, he visits a local household and takes pictures with his fans. There's also a shot of him sitting on the roof of a cafe. Towards the end, Diljit is surrounded by fans whom he warmly greets. In the background, the song Ishq Mitaye from Diljit's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila can be heard. For the caption, the actor-singer wrote, “ONE LOVE,” and added a blessed face and folded hands emoji. Responding to this, Netflix India commented, “Ishq mitaye * Ishq failaye.”

In another Instagram video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen entering a local household, immersing himself in their culture by singing their songs, and charming them with his rendition of a few lines from his track Lover. He also engages in lively conversation with the residents and even joins in as they dance to their traditional folk steps.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in The Crew, releasing on March 29. The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.