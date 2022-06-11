Inside Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Dreamy Wedding

Britney Spears with Sam Asghari. (courtesy: britneyspears)

Britney Spears married her fiance Sam Asghari in an intimate albeit dreamy ceremony earlier this week. The pop star shared moments from her and Sam's wedding on her Instagram profile on Friday. She captioned a video: "Fairytales are real." In the clip, she could be seen walking down the aisle, kissing the groom. The video also had glimpses of the other moments from the ceremony. For her big day, Britney Spears opted for a bridal ensemble by Versace and looked stunning as ever. She also shared another post on Instagram, which had photos of the celeb friends that attended, among them were Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

See Britney Spears' post here:

She shared another post, an excerpt from which read: "Wow! We did it. We got married! Gggggeeeeezzzzz ! It was the most spectacular day! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me ... WE'RE GETTING MARRIED. I had a panic attack and then got it together. The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic. The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better . So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock."

She shared another picture from the festivities on Instagram.

Sharing dreamy pictures from the ceremony, Britney Spears simply added her wedding date in the caption.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single Slumber Party. After announcing their engagement late last year, Britney Spears frequently shared pictures with Sam on her Instagram profile. The couple said last month that the surprise pregnancy they had announced only weeks before had ended in a miscarriage.