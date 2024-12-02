Inside Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala's <i>Pelli Kuthuru</i> Ceremony. See Pics

Another day, another set of pictures from bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala's pelli kuthuru ceremony. The actress looked as stunning as ever in a red saree, paired with a matching full-sleeve blouse. She complemented the look with multicoloured bangles and antique jewellery. Her hair was tied in a sleek ponytail with a middle parting.

ICYDK, the pelli kuthuru ceremony is a beautiful blend of customs, rituals and celebrations. It's a special way for the bride's family to officially welcome her into their home and give their blessings for her upcoming married life. The ceremony includes different customs and rituals that can vary depending on the region.

A day ago, Sobhita's sister Samantha shared a new set of images from the actress' pre-wedding festivities. "Healthy #SoChay," she captioned the post.

Some more pics from Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's mangalasnanam and haldi ceremonies. Take a look.

The couple's wedding invitation features Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's names, along with the names of both families across generations. The wedding date, December 4, 2024, is clearly highlighted.

The card combines traditional South Indian design elements with elegance. It includes symbols like hanging temple bells, which represent new beginnings and blessings and brass lamps at the bottom. The message on the card read, "We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion."

In October this year, Naga Chaitanya shared his first post featuring his fiancee since their engagement announcement. In the new post, Naga and Sobhita are seen twinning in black outfits. Naga wore a black leather jacket and a grey T-shirt, while Sobhita chose a sleeveless black top paired with oversized baggy jeans. The mirror selfie was taken in an elevator. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "Everything everywhere all at once." Notably, the comments section was disabled.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 after dating for nearly one-and-a-half years. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.... pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.