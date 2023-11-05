Inside Ananya Panday's Birthday Celebration With Friends Suhana Khan, Orry And Others

Ananya and Suhana's Sunday outing.

Days after her 25th birthday, actress Ananya Panday was spotted cutting a cake and enjoying lunch with her friends Suhana Khan, Orhan Orhan Awatramani and others in Mumbai on Sunday. The actress, who jetted off to Maldives to celebrate her 25th birthday, landed in Mumbai earlier this week and was spotted celebrating with her friends On Sunday. The Dream Girl 2 star and her friend Suhana Khan were pictured outside a restaurant in Bandra. While Ananya looked cute in a bodycon dress, Suhana Khan made heads turn in a pink dress.

Take a look at how the childhood friends stepped out for lunch:

Here's some glimpses shared by Ananya Panday from inside her birthday celebration with friends.

On her birthday, Ananya Panday shared a bunch of pictures from her holiday abode in Maldives. In the opening frame, she is seen posing with some scrumptious seafood kept in front of her. In one of the videos, a group of men are singing the happy birthday song. These pictures were shared along with a note that read, “25!!!!! Filled with so much gratitude and food and sunshine… thank you thank you thank you for all the love and good vibes also I saw three rainbows the day before my birthday and I feel like it's a sign.”

Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress will be next seen in Call Me Bae with Varun Dhawan. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the line-up.