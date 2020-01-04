Inside Actress Nehha Pendse And Shardul Singh Bayas' Sangeet

Nehha Pendse with fiance Shardul Singh Bayas (courtesy nehhapendse)

Actress Nehha Pendse's wedding festivities are going on in full swing! The former Bigg Boss contestant shared a few glimpses of her fun-filled sangeet ceremony from last night. "A little US before the big WE," she captioned one of her photos. Nehha Pendse was the happiest bride in a colourful lehenga. Bride-to-be Nehha Pendse was colour coordinated with her fiance Shardul Singh Bayas at the sangeet ceremony. Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas are all set to get married on Sunday. Let's take a look at how much fun Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas had at their sangeet ceremony.

Earlier, Nehha Pendse had shared a loved-up photo of herself and Shardul on her Instagram and given it a Sex And The City twist: "Because it's the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw."

Nehha Pendse's pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week with a Grahmukh Puja, when she shared glimpses of herself in traditional Marathi attire on her Instagram story.

Excited bride-to-be Nehha Pendse had earlier described her fiance as "the man of her dreams" and told news agency IANS: "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life."

On the work front, Nehha Pendse made her debut with DD Metro's show Captain House in 1995. She has worked in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies. Her resume also includes TV shows such as Hasratein, Comedy Dangal, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Pimpal Paan to name a few.