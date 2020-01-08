Nehha Pendse, Shardul Singh Bayas' Wedding Festivities Continue With These Pics

Nehha Pendse shared these pictures (courtesy nehhapendse)

The wedding festivities of actress Nehha Pendse's big fat shaadi continue and it's only natural that the new bride has turned her Instagram into a wedding album. Nehha Pendse, who got married to Shardul Singh Bayas over the weekend, shared stunning photos on Instagram, which come with a thoughtful caption: "Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes." The brand new photos appear to be from Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas' wedding reception, though she did not mention the occasion in the caption of her post. In the photos, Nehha Pendse looks stunning in a blue, thigh-high slit ball-gown with a dramatic train. She accessorised simply with a diamond choker and wore her hair in a messy bun.

Nehha Pendse looks right out of a dream in these photos:

Nehha Pendse was the perfect Marathi bride on her wedding day, wearing traditional Marathi jewellery, including a nath. She shared a bunch of adorable wedding photos from the varmala and the mandap.

Here's how much fun Nehha Pendse's engagement ceremony was. She wore a green ensemble with veiled sleeves. So pretty.

Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas' wedding festivities began with a blockbuster sangeet ceremony. She shared glimpses of the function with mushy caption: "A little us before the big we."

On the work front, Nehha Pendse made her debut with DD Metro's show Captain House in 1995. She has worked in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies. Her resume also includes TV shows such as Hasratein, Comedy Dangal, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Pimpal Paan to name a few.