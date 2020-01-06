Inside Actress Nehha Pendse And Shardul Singh Bayas' Dreamy Wedding. See Pics

Nehha Pendse shared this picture. (Image courtesy: nehhapendse)

Highlights Nehha Pendse got married in Pune

She shared pictures from her wedding on social media

The actress has worked in several films and TV shows

Congratulations, Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas! The actress, who has worked in several films and TV shows, married Shardul Singh Bayas in Pune on January 5. Photographs from their wedding ceremony have been trending incessantly on social media. Nehha Pendse delighted her fans on Monday by sharing a couple of pictures from her dreamy wedding and we are totally in love with them. She looked resplendent as a bride. Nehha wore a traditional pink saree and accessorised her look with traditional Marathi jewelry and an embroidered pink dupatta. The groom, on the other hand, looked incredible in an off-white sherwani.

We are sure that pictures from Nehha Pendse's wedding will take your breath away. Take a look:

And here are more pictures and videos from Nehha and Shardul's wedding ceremony, all thanks to this fan page dedicated to the actress.

In her earlier posts, Nehha gave us a glimpse of her engagement ceremony. She went for an olive green gown by Kalki Fashion for her special day. In case you haven't seen the picture yet, check it out:

Pictures from her sangeet ceremony also went viral on social media and why not, the couple looked adorable together in the photos.

Earlier, talking about Shardul Singh Bayas, Nehha told news agency IANS: ""I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life."

On the work front, Nehha Pendse has worked in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi movies. She has also appeared on TV shows such as Hasratein, Comedy Dangal, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Pimpal Paan to name a few.

(With inputs from IANS)