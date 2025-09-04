Influencer's Indirect Dig At Vijay Deverakonda For Taking Down Video Slamming Actor: "So Insecure"

Vijay Deverakonda has once again found himself embroiled in a controversy. It all started back in May, when the Telugu actor made a tone-deaf comment about Brad Pitt earning "100x more" than him since the Hollywood star works in English films. His statements faced severe backlash, with not only fans but also content creators slamming the Kingdom actor.

Among the creators was Farhan Balaporia, who uploaded a video on social media criticising Vijay Deverakonda. But on Wednesday, September 3, Farhan posted an update on Instagram sharing that the particular clip was taken down. Although the creator did not take Vijay's name, his post hinted that the takedown was prompted by the actor himself.

Farhan Balaporia, in his new Instagram entry, revealed, "One of my videos got taken down by a well-known Indian actor. Now, I can't name him or her, but you'll probably be able to guess as I tell the story. By the way, when a lion and a tiger have a child, it's called a Liger," before he went on to narrate the backstory and what his now-removed video was about.

FYI: Liger refers to Vijay Deverakonda's 2022 film, also featuring Ananya Panday. The Puri Jagannadh directorial failed to leave its mark at the box office.

Next, Farhan Balaporia opened up about his reaction to Vijay Deverakonda's comments.

He said, "My reaction was disagreeing with him, telling him that foreign films in different languages with low budgets have succeeded, whereas his own film with a high budget was unsuccessful".

Taking a dig at Vijay Deverakonda's 2017 hit Arjun Reddy, Farhan Balaporia added, "I've a friend named Arjun who's never ready on time".

The content creator concluded his note by saying, "He'll just take it down again if I re-upload it because there is a clip of him in the reel. So instead, tomorrow I'm gonna re-upload the reel with me pretending to be him, and then I'll put up my reaction after that".

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the Gowtham Tinnanuri-directed movie Kingdom. The action thriller underperformed at the box office and was released on Netflix on August 27, 2025.