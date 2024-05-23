Indian 2 First Song Paaraa: The Return Of Kamal Haasan As Senapathy

Kamal Haasan in the teaser. (Courtesy: YouTube)

The highly anticipated first single from Kamal Haasan and Shankar's grand project, Indian 2, has finally been released. Titled Paaraa, this track represents a noteworthy collaboration between Anirudh Ravichander, director Shankar, lyricist Pa Vijay, and Kamal Haasan. The song left audiences impressed with its powerful anti-colonial theme. Paaraa is a stirring call to action, echoing the patriotism embodied by Kamal Haasan's character in the OG Indian film. The track aims to evoke a sense of national pride and resistance against colonial oppression, aligning with the film's theme.

Unlike most lyrical videos, Paaraa does not feature actual visuals, as Shankar prefers to keep his films under wraps until their release. It is speculated that the song pertains to Senapathy's father, with Indian 2 potentially exploring the vigilante's childhood during colonial rule. Instead, the video uses CGI-generated visuals, depicting a lone warrior taking down a vast fleet of British soldiers. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Shruthika Samudhrala. In addition to its vigilant lyrics, the song includes a small romantic segment, reminiscent of the tracks from the first film.

Indian 2, which has been in production for years, faced several delays, including the pandemic. Following the success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan revived the project, and it is now set to be released on July 12.

The film also stars Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and SJ Suryah.