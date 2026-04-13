India Says Teary Goodbye To Asha Bhosle With A Tricolour-Draped Farewell

Draped in the Tricolour, the body of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was placed for public homage at her residence in Mumbai on Monday, as the nation gathered to bid a solemn farewell to one of its most iconic musical voices.

The veteran singer died on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital, marking the end of an extraordinary career that spanned over eight decades.

The sight of her being accorded state honours, with her body wrapped in the national flag, underscored her immense contribution to Indian culture.

Visuals from her residence showed many people coming to pay their respects. These included family members, people from the film industry, officials, and fans. The atmosphere remained somber, with prayers and silence as state personnel carried out the ceremonial proceedings.

Her final rites are scheduled to be conducted with full state honours at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle's contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled. Known for her versatility, she effortlessly traversed genres, from classical compositions and ghazals to cabaret numbers and modern pop tracks.

She held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings. Alongside her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, she defined the golden era of Hindi film music and became a cornerstone of Bollywood's musical identity.

Her ability to evolve with changing musical trends and collaborate with global artists made her one of the favourite artists of the nation.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, Bhosle began her journey in music at a young age following her father's death. Over the years, she built an unmatched legacy, both independently and through her association with composer RD Burman, whom she later married.



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