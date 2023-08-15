Independence Day 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan And Others Celebrate India

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

As India celebrates 77th Independence Day today, Bollywood stars have also extended their wishes for fans and followers. The stars shared photos of national flags and posted their messages on their respective social media handles. Starting with Salman Khan. The Dabangg actor shared a picture of himself holding the national flag. He wrote in the caption, "Wishing all a very happy Independence Day." Salman Khan's post garnered big love from the Internet. Many fans wrote, "Salman Sir Respect Button."

Take a look at the post here:

Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the national flag at his home and shared a family portrait with Gauri and Abram. Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, "Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Katrina Kaif shared a picture with husband Vicky Kaushal. In the picture, they are standing with their back to the camera and the national flag is in front of them. "Happy Independence Day," Katrina wrote in the caption. Take a look at her post:

Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of the national flag on her Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture with a caption that read, "Happy Independence Day."

Vicky Kaushal's post is all heart as the song Ae Watan (from his movie Raazi) is playing in the background.

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself holding a tri-coloured plastic fan. His pet is a plus one in the frame. Take a look at the post here:

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a picture of himself celebrating the tricolour spirit. He wrote in the caption, "Celebrating the tricolor spirit! Happy #IndependenceDay#HarGharTiranga."

Take a look at the post here:

Sara Ali Khan is also basking in the nationalistic fervour. She wore a tri-coloured dupatta over her white ensemble. In the caption, Sara wrote, "On this Independence Day, let's commemorate the unwavering contributions of our brave heroes and heroines who valiantly fought for our freedom. Let us salute the unbreakable determination and vigor of those who continue to safeguarded our nation with unflinching strength." Take a look at the post here:

Farah Ali Khan posted an adorable frame of her three kids and wrote an engaging caption. She wrote, "50% Hindu.. 25%Muslim.. 25% Parsi.. 100% INDIAN #happyindependenceday." Malaika Arora, Rhea Kapoor and others gave a big shout outs to Farah's post.

Take a look at the post here:

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the iconic Red Fort today. PM said, India has "demography, democracy and diversity" and these factors have the potential to realise the dreams of the country. "Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation," PM Modi said.