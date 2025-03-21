In Viral Video, Influencer Apoorva Mukhija Screams At Security At Sabrina Carpenter's Paris Gig: "<i>Thappad Maar Dungi</i>"

Social media influencer and actress Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has allegedly disrupted Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Paris.

This incident comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding her participation in Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent, for which she allegedly faces multiple FIRs related to obscenity charges.

The video, which has been shared widely on social media, shows Apoorva recording herself, lip-syncing to songs, and dancing among concert attendees. According to the post accompanying the video, security personnel allegedly asked her to return to her assigned seat, but she did not comply and continued using her phone.

The footage allegedly captures her saying, "Main thappad maar doongi usko (I will slap them)," apparently expressing frustration with the situation.

Everyone's favourite internet feminist Apoorva Mukhija being a nuisance at Sabrina Carpenter's france concert, this tik tok was posted by some French person



Ruining the name of the country and its people by being a complete AH 🤐🙏 pic.twitter.com/ktbIPAs2w4 — pika (@pikafortheworld) March 20, 2025

The Reddit post allegedly described the incident with the caption "Apoorva spotted causing trouble at Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Paris." The description states that other attendees asked her to lower her voice and stop using flash photography, with one person claiming she allegedly nearly struck someone. Security had to intervene, instructing her to return to her seat as she was moving throughout the venue.

Earlier this month, Apoorva allegedly appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) regarding derogatory remarks made on Samay Raina's show.

The commission took serious note of vulgar and offensive comments made by several participants, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani. The show was eventually removed from the internet, and the actress reportedly lost thousands of Instagram followers following the controversy.

On the work front, Apoorva Mukhija has appeared in the 2023 television series Who's Your Gynac? and is currently featured in the mini-series Baat Pakki as the character Gunjan.

She made her film debut in Nadaaniyan, which stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. In the film, she portrays the character Rhea.