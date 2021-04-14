In Tiger Shroff vs His Fitness Trainer, Guess Who Won?

Tiger Shroff takes his fitness very seriously. (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff defeated his own teacher. Yes, that happened and the actor has proof. We all know that the Heropanti star has achieved expertise in action skills. But this throwback video posted by Tiger Shroff on Instagram shows that he has even surpassed his trainer when it comes to performing high-octane workout tricks. The clip opens with the 31-year-old kicking a punching bag multiple times in just a single jump. The fun part begins when his trainer, Nadeem, performs the same act but falls on the floor towards the end, making the onlookers laugh hard.

Tiger Shroff seems to have relished this rare moment as he wrote in the caption, "Wait for it...when your trainers don't look like your trainer." After mocking Nadeem by adding laughing emojis, he wrote "#majormissing." Not just fans and industry friends but Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also giggled as we can see in the comments box.

The War actor is a football lover. If you don't believe us, see one of his recent social media posts. Tiger Shroff practically tossed a coconut in the air and kicked it. In the caption, he wrote, "Scored goals and baskets before.... but coconuts are another story." The throwback video is from sets of his film Baaghi.

Tiger Shroff is currently busy with his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The first shooting schedule of the Ahmed Khan directorial wrapped up last week. Tara Sutaria will play the female lead in the movie. Apart from this, Tiger Shroff will also pack some punch in Baaghi 4 in the near future.