This Pic Of Salman Khan Is Making Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Nostalgic

Image was shared by Salman Khan. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan )

Superstar Salman Khan's social media mantra is to always keep it real. Be it glimpses of his personal life or professional milestones, the actor's Instagram timeline is a breath of fresh air. A case in point is Salman Khan's new picture in which he is seen enjoying some quality time in the pool. In the image, his back is facing the camera and the superstar has added the iconic Soul II Soul song Back To Life in the background. In the caption, Salman Khan quoted a line from the song and wrote, “Back to life back to reality.” Reacting to the image, Maanayata Dutt, wife of actor Sanjay Dutt said, “Grown-up hearing this one!! #nostalgia.”

Recently, Salman Khan made headlines for his comments about fatherhood and love. During an appearance on Aap ki Adalat, Salman Khan expressed his desire to become a father but lamented that Indian laws do not permit it. "Abhi main kya bolu woh toh plan toh tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, but bachay ka tha. Lekin ab law ke hisaab se woh toh Hindustan mein ho nahi sakta. Toh ab dekhenge kya kare (I had plans. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, but for a child. However, as per Indian laws, it's not possible. Now, let us see what can be done).” He also added: “If my kids are born in the next 4-5 years, I will still have time to play with them for the next 20-25 years.”

Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla and Pooja Hegde, among others. About the film NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the righteous and invincible male protagonist has three brothers who he dotes on and a lover whose family he vows to protect at all costs. That is a huge load to carry in a film as wafer-thin as this one. Lead actor Salman Khan takes the onus upon himself, pulls out the stops and splits his Bhaijaan persona into two.”

The superstar will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.