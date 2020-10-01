In Salad vs Pizza, Vaani Kapoor Chose The Obvious - Revealed In Pic

Vaani Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy _vaanikapoor_)

Highlights Vaani Kapoor was last seen in War

Vaani Kapoor's next film is 'Bell Bottom'

The actress is currently in London

Vaani Kapoor, who recently wrapped the London schedule of her forthcoming film Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar, has actively been sharing posts from her London diaries. On Wednesday night, the actress shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story, in which she can be seen eating a pizza. Dressed in a white t-shirt, Vaani can be seen enjoying her meal in the picture that was originally posted by her friend. She captioned the post: "Buh byeeee salad." Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, she shared a poster of Bell Bottom, featuring Akshay Kumar and wrote: "Shooting amidst a pandemic has been a leap of faith! So proud to be a part of this team. Bell Bottom completed."

Check out Vaani's pictures here:

Screenshot of Vaani Kapoor's Instagram story.

Here's what she posted on Thursday morning:

Before London, team Bell Bottom shot for the film in Glasgow. The film's lead actor Akshay Kumar posted a picture with the film's team and wrote: "So many happy faces in one frame...that's the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London."

Vaani Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, in which she worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. She has featured in a number of films such as Befikre, opposite Ranveer Singh and also Aaha Kalyanam, a Tamil movie.

Vaani's last theatrical release was the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The actress will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The actress has also signed Bell Bottom, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.