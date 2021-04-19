In ROFL Video, Neelima Azeem Asks For Chocolates But Ishaan Khatter Is Not Being Nice

Neelima Azeem in a still from Ishaan Khatter's video (courtesy ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter, known for his goofy antics, decided to share an ROFL video on Instagram, featuring his mother Neelima Azeem. The video is captioned "Instagram v Reality (lockdown edition), featuring mia madre (my mother)." It begins with glimpses of Neelima Azeem posing for the cameras and then quickly switches to a snippet of her asking for chocolates. From the conversation between Ishaan and Neelima Azeem, it appears that he invaded her stock of chocolates and hid them away. "Why have you kept my chocolates out? Who are you to do it?" Neelima Azeem can be heard telling Ishaan Khatter. Scolding Ishaan, Neelima said she wants some chocolates before her yoga session and added: "Don't do this to me. Ishaan, I have no life, I sit in my room."

In his defence, Ishaan Khatter says: "You have been eating one whole bar of chocolate, if not more, a day. And I have found this out after like, a week. And now you are getting mad at me." Watch the video here:

Mira Rajput was one of the first ones to comment on Ishaan's video of Neelima Azeem. Referring to Shahid Kapoor by his nickname, she wrote: "I will tell Sasha." When Shahid actually saw the video, he commented: "Oooo, the legend of mommy." Shahid Kapoor is the son of Neelima Azeem, who was previously married to Pankaj Kapur. Ishaan Khatter was born to Neelima Azeem and her second husband Rajesh Khattar in 1995 - they parted ways in 2001.

In terms of work, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.