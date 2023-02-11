In Pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput And A Moonlit Jaisalmer

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. On Saturday, the actor and his wife Mira Rajput shared identical posts from their Jaisalmer diaries. In the pictures, the star couple can be seen happily posing together, dressed in their festive best. Shahid Kapoor wore a black OOTD, while Mira opted for a printed ensemble. Shahid simply uploaded the pictures. No caption needed. Earlier, on Friday, Mira posted photos from Jaisalmer with husband Shahid and she wrote: "Ladkiwale. Warm, intimate and so special. Congratulations Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra." Shahid Kapoor was Kiara Advani's co-star in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh.

See Shahid Kapoor's post here:

Here's what Mira Rajput posted on Friday:

Karan Johar also shared photos from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding festivities along with other guests. Swipe to see photos of Karan Johar with other wedding guests.

On Friday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dropped their wedding video on social media. Take a look:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story began on a film set. They first met during the wrap party of the 2018 film Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.