In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Karan Johar Attend Zoya Akhtar's Star-Studded Birthday Party

On Saturday night, Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Dia Mirza, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Dolly Sidhwani, Sikander Kher and many others gathered together to celebrate filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 46th birthday. Javed Akhtar (Zoya's father) and Shabana Azmi also arrived at the party venue. Shah Rukh was casually dressed in black cargo pants, grey hoodie while Gauri opted to wear a black denim and white top. SRK, who has worked with Zoya's brother Farhan in the Don films, featured as one of the many guest stars in her 2009 multi-starrer film Luck by Chance. For her special day, Zoya Akhtar wore a black outfit and came out to greet the paparazzi with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Kiran Rao arrived minus Aamir Khan.

Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha were colour-coordinated.

Chunky Panday and Bhavana arrived with Dolly Sidhwani (wife of filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani) while Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor made couple entry.

Anaita Shroff Adajania and husband Homi Adajania were also invited.

Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav, who recently became parents for the second time, were pictured outside the venue with Dino Morea.

Apart from Luck by Chance, Zoya Akhtar is best-known for directing films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. Gully Boy is her upcoming film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.