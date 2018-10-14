In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Karan Johar Attend Zoya Akhtar's Star-Studded Birthday Party

Zoya Akhtar turned 46 today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 14, 2018 13:01 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri at Zoya Akhar's party

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kiran Rao arrived minus Aamir Khan
  2. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavana Panday were also there
  3. Gully Boy is Zoya Akhtar's next film

On Saturday night, Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Dia Mirza, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Dolly Sidhwani, Sikander Kher and many others gathered together to celebrate filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 46th birthday. Javed Akhtar (Zoya's father) and Shabana Azmi also arrived at the party venue. Shah Rukh was casually dressed in black cargo pants, grey hoodie while Gauri opted to wear a black denim and white top. SRK, who has worked with Zoya's brother Farhan in the Don films, featured as one of the many guest stars in her 2009 multi-starrer film Luck by Chance. For her special day, Zoya Akhtar wore a black outfit and came out to greet the paparazzi with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Take a look at SRK-Gauri, Zoya, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's pictures here.

afnogil8

 

cvk43p7o

 

bjromp68

 

q3rh38u8

 

Kiran Rao arrived minus Aamir Khan.

4654gui

 

Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha were colour-coordinated.

pks041lg

 

Chunky Panday and Bhavana arrived with Dolly Sidhwani (wife of filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani) while Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor made couple entry.

hkf7defg

 

kj56dq4

 

Anaita Shroff Adajania and husband Homi Adajania were also invited.

qq837o6g

 

Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav, who recently became parents for the second time, were pictured outside the venue with Dino Morea.

fa5nt5l8

 

Here are the other guests photographed at Zoya Akhtar's birthday party.

koefbh5g

 

5tgn1mm

 

Apart from Luck by Chance, Zoya Akhtar is best-known for directing films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. Gully Boy is her upcoming film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

