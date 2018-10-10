This Pic Of Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Natasha Poonawalla Proves 'Off White Is The Colour Of The Season'

Gauri Khan with Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan )

Want to ace the off white look? Take notes from Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla. For those who don't know what we are talking about, we must tell you that we are referring to Gauri Khan's latest Instagram post, in which the 48-year-old producer, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla can be seen dressed in white outfits. In the picture, Gauri can be seen dressed in a sheer white shirt and a pair of blue denims, while Karisma can be seen sporting a casual yet chic over-sized white t-shirt and Natasha can be seen dressed in an OTT white maxi dress. Gauri captioned the post: "Off white is the colour of the season." Just like us, Gauri's Instafam was smitten by the picture and it received over 64,000 likes on Instagram. "White is my favourite colour now," read a comment on the post.

Take a look at the picture here:

Too much beauty in one frame, we must say.

Gauri Khan, who turned 48 on Monday, celebrated her birthday with her actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam in Alibaug on Sunday. Gauri gave her fans a glimpse of her pre-birthday bash by sharing a picture on her Instagram profile. Gauri captioned the post: "With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school." Gauri and SRK's daughter Suhana is currently finishing college at Ardingly while their son Aryan is already studying films in California.

See Gauri Khan's birthday post here:

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in the year 1991. She owns a design label called Gauri Khan Designs and she has designed and redecorated the homes of several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She has also designed a restaurant in Khar - Arth. Besides that, she is also the co-founder of the production company Red Chillies Entertainment.